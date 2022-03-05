SUMTER — The Lady Eagles have claimed back-to-back SCISA state championships. The Newberry Academy team took the 52-38 win over Cathedral Academy Saturday morning at the Sumter Civic Center.

Cathedral was the first to score a two pointer in the game, but Newberry’s Daja Taylor answered back with a three pointer and the Lady Eagles never trailed in the game.

At the end of the first, the Eagles had a 14-7 advantage

In the second quarter, Cathedral pulled the margin to one point with the game at 18-17. A three-pointer by Taylor resulted in the Eagles going into the locker room at the half up 24-20.

Head Coach Barry Kesler said Taylor’s three pointer at the buzzer to end the half gave the Eagles the advantage they needed.

The Eagles maintained a small advantage to end the third quarter 36-33. The Lady Eagles held Cathedral to only four points in the last period, while Cathedral sent Newberry to the free throw line 10 times in the fourth with the Eagles finishing ahead by 14 points.

For the majority of the game the Fab Five seniors, who have been together since sixth grade, played most of their last game for the Academy. But with just seconds left, Head Coach Barry Kesler pulled his anchor crew out to let the six younger players enter the game in a symbolic gesture to turn the game over to the next generation of Eagles.

Taylor was the top scorer for Newberry with 29 points, Kailey Cheeks had nine, Madison Rivers scored seven, Allison Joyner four and Caroline Senn three.

For the players on the Newberry Academy team, winning state championships have become the norm with all of them now having at least two state championship rings. All five seniors, Taylor, Rivers, Senn, Joyner and Kailey Cheeks; along with juniors Bethany Sawyer and Bailee Kinard, have won four state championships, two in basketball and two in volleyball. Junior Cassie Gilliam has six state championships with two each in volleyball, basketball and competition cheer; 10th grader Anna Lombardo has won state championships in her first season with the Eagles in volleyball and basketball; eighth grader Khloe Cheeks has three with two in basketball and one in volleyball; and eighth grader Jessi Pitts has two one in competition cheer and one in basketball.

Kesler stated that the Lady Eagles have never gotten to the dance until last year, but that the back-to-back championships in both sports mean a lot to the girls. He says a number of younger girls were sitting in the state and this group as given them something to look forward to and work for.

“I am absolutely amazed by the resiliency of this group,” said Kesler. “State championships are the results that those on the outside see but the obstacles they have overcome the past five plus years and this one in particular are what really stand out most to me.”

After returning to Newberry with a police escort and many cheering the team along the way and a celebration when they arrived at the school, Kesler says he went to turn out the gym lights for the last time of the season and he noticed the senior posters and felt lost.

“Life is definitely about the journey and not the destination, by the way,” he said.

Many have wondered what is next for the Lady Eagles as the five seniors flying away from the nest. Taylor has plan to play college ball, but she has not decided for what team and the rest of the seniors will be attending different colleges.

As for the younger classmen, life on the courts continues with some playing in volleyball games at the Newberry YMCA yesterday and one playing travel basketball.

In a couple weeks they will all be back in the gym at Newberry Academy with coaches for spring conditioning and practices in volleyball and basketball.

The Lady Eagles ended their 2021-2022 season with a record of 23-6 having won the last 20 games.

Taylor and Cheeks were both named All-Tournament.

Earlier this postseason, Taylor, Cheeks, Senn and Rivers all received All-Region honors while Joyner was added to the All-Region Tournament team with both Taylor and Cheeks.