NEWBERRY — The Newberry College women’s tennis team (12-1, 1-1 SAC) earned their first conference victory of the season with a 5-1 victory over the Tusculum Pioneers on Thursday at the Oakland Tennis Center. It is the Wolves’ first victory over Tusculum since 2007.

The Wolves started out strong in doubles play. Lucy Spice (Maidstone, England) and Nastassia Chamoun (Rouen, France) wasted no time earning a 6-1 victory at No. 1 doubles. Ish Singh (Gurugram, India) and Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) then secured the doubles point with a win at No. 3 doubles by a score of 6-2. Not long after, Amy Griffiths (Liverpool, England) and Judit Gonzalez Agud (Barcelona, Spain) were able to get a 6-2 victory of their own for the clean sweep of the doubles matches.

In singles play, Chamoun quickly asserted herself, claiming the No. 3 singles position 6-2, 6-1. Then, after being down 2-5 in the first set, Castaneda rattled off eleven unanswered games on her way to winning the No. 1 singles match by a score of 7-5, 6-0. The Pioneers got on the board by claiming No. 5 singles, but Singh rose to the occasion at No. 4 singles, clinching the match overall with a 6-4, 6-0 victory. With the match in hand, Gonzalez kept fighting at No. 2 singles, overcoming losing the first set 1-6 to win the second 6-2 and the super-tiebreaker 10-8.