NEWBERRY — Chloe Wood’s (Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada) seven goals propelled the Newberry College women’s lacrosse team (3-1, 0-1 SAC) to a 14-11 victory over the Montevallo Falcons.

After the Falcons opened up the scoring, Wood quickly responded on the other end less than thirty seconds later. Montevallo retook the lead, but Wood secured the draw control to allow Robin Hall (Rockledge, Fla.) to earn and convert on a free position attempt. The teams continued to trade goals as Wood and Cassell Richardson (Forest, Va.) were both able to score on free position attempts to end the first quarter with the score tied at 4-4.

The Wolves came out swinging in the second quarter as Wood asserted herself with two straight goals, and Richardson followed that with a goal of her own to give Newberry a 7-4 advantage. The Falcons were able to score another goal, but Wood converted on another free position shot. The Wolves then caught fire at the end of the half as Marissa Plumer (Chester, Md.), Heather Johnston (Merritt Island, Fla.), and Wood each found the back of the net in the span of one minute of game time to send Newberry into the halftime break with an 11-5 lead.

The defenses stepped up in the third period, severely limiting offensive opportunities. Montevallo picked up a pair of goals in the quarter, but Kaitlyn Mason (Cocoa Beach, Fla.) sprinted the length of the field to score.

Plumer was able to find Wood for her seventh goal of the afternoon early in the fourth quarter. The Falcons were able to find some momentum, scoring three unanswered goals, but Kendall Sewell (Bel Air, Md.) was able to find Johnston who scored the dagger on a diving attempt to put the game away, giving the Wolves their third straight win.

Wood led the way with her outstanding seven goals while also securing six draw controls. Meanwhile, Richardson was also able to secure four draw controls to go along with a pair of goals of her own. Mack Dorr (Riverhead, N.Y.) picked up the win in goal, earning seven saves while also leading all players with five ground balls.