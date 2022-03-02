HARTSVILLE — The Newberry College men’s basketball team (13-12, 13-10 SAC) fell on the road to the Coker Cobras on Feb. 23, 78-55.

Malakhi Stremlow opened up the scoring with a layup underneath before the Cobras took a slim lead.

Both teams went back-and-forth with the lead changing hands five times on their way to a tied score of 18-18.

Coker utilized a 10-2 run to push back ahead. Marcus Ford and Robin Bedford helped trim the lead to three before Sherman Robinson was able to get the deficit to as few as two points. However, the Cobras heated up at the end of the half, finishing the period on a 10-2 run to send the game into the break with the Wolves trailing 39-27.

The Wolves came out swinging in the second half as Ford hit a three-pointer to fuel a 7-0 Newberry run, but the Cobras were able to respond. TJ Brown converted on a three-pointer of his own to try and swing the momentum, but Coker always seemed to have an answer with timely shooting from distance, this time in the form of a late 13-0 run to secure the victory.

Johnson led the way with an efficient 14 points in 17 minutes of action off the bench. Ford added 10 points of his own while Stremlow had eight. Meanwhile, McCollum had seven points and seven rebounds.