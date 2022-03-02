NEWBERRY — In the final regular season game of the year, the Newberry women’s basketball team edged past the Lenoir-Rhyne (LR) Bears, 67-66, on Senior Day. With the win, Newberry finishes the season 12-15 (12-12 SAC) and clinches the sixth seed in the 2022 SAC Tournament.

Newberry found themselves in an early, 13-4, hole just four minutes into the game. The Wolves put together an 11-6 run to cut the deficit down to four (19-15), capped off by two three’s from Courtney Virgo (Mackay, Australia) and a triple from Payton Cronen (Louisville, Ky.). LR would remain solid as they ended the first quarter with a deep three-pointer from Hanna McClung to head into the second with a 26-17 advantage.

Ericka Wiseley (Mt. Pleasant) was a force to be reckoned with in the paint, scoring eight of her 26 points in the second quarter to send the Wolves into halftime down by four, 35-31.

Wiseley scored the team’s first three points of the second half only for it to be answered by Hanna McClung’s third three-pointer of the day. April Rummery-Lamb (Darwin, Australia) responded with four-straight points to bring the Wolves back within four.

Wiseley scored six straight for the Wolves to bring them within two with six minutes left to play. LR’s Emily Harman drove through the lane for a tough layup to go back up by four. Newberry found their momentum with five minutes left to play as Holly Davies (Surrey, England) sank a free throw and a deep shot to tie the game at 60.

Giulia Bongiorno (Rome, Italy) made a tough layup followed by a Wiseley free-throw to put the Wolves up, 63-60. Blaikley Crooks drained a late jumper to cut the margin down to one, only for Wiseley to respond with her 26th point of the day 16 seconds later to give her squad the three-point advantage. Emily Harman sank a pair of free throws and made a layup to put the Bears back up by one, 66-65. Finally, a pair of Bongiorno free-throws with two seconds left secured the Senior Day victory for the Wolves, 67-66.

Wiseley finished the day with a career-high 26 points on an impeccable 91% (11-for-12) shooting from the field and 50% (4-for-8) from the foul line. She also grabbed four rebounds and tallied a block on the way to victory.

Bongiorno was also a key contributor in the win, scoring 11 points on 57% (4-for-7) shooting from the field with four rebounds and three assists to add to her stat line.