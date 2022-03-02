NEWBERRY — The Newberry College (12-1) baseball team picked up a doubleheader sweep of Lincoln University (Pa.) on Feb. 22 at the Smith Road Complex.

The Wolves scattered 24 hits over the two games, scoring a total of 28 runs and stole 15 bases.

Game one:

The Wolves jumped on the early opportunity to take the lead and posted a pair of runs in the bottom half of the first. A sacrifice fly by sophomore Henry Gibson (Walterboro) plated the first run for the Wolves and an error by the Lions on the same play brought around the second run, giving Newberry a 2-0 lead.

A wild pitch after some crafty base running by Braylin Marine (Freeport, N.Y.) in the third plated the first of the run in the inning. Ian Clements (Upper Marlboro, Md.) then knocked a bases-loaded triple that cleared the bags for the Wolves and extended the lead to 6-0.

The floodgates opened in the fifth as Newberry was able to bring in seven runs in the frame to take the 14-1 edge. The seven-run inning was highlighted by a bases-clearing triple by Zane Tarrance (Odessa, Fla.) and a two-RBI double by Clements. Newberry added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth as freshman Blayze Haddock (Toccoa, Ga.) drove in a pair of runs to wrap up the final 16-1 margin.

On the mound, freshmen Chevy Wrenn (Moncks Corner) picked up the win and Wesley Livingston (Pomaria) earned his first save of the season, going three innings in the opener, striking out four.

Game two:

Marine took the second pitch of his at-bat for a ride into the right center field gap for an RBI-triple that plated the first run of the game. Marine trotted the final 90 feet in the next at bat as Hunter French (Minneola, Fla.) recorded his first RBI of the day.

In the second, the Lions walked in a run before a double by Marine drove in a pair and left two in scoring position. One of them crossed the plate in the frame with French recording his second RBI of the contest on a sacrifice fly, giving Newberry the 6-0 advantage.

The Wolves got right back to it in the bottom of the fourth, plating two more runs, both on hard ground outs with runners at third. Another pair of runs found their way onto the scoreboard in the fifth with freshman Ben Freeman (Easley) recording an RBI off a sacrifice fly to bring the score to 10-0.

Lincoln scored their lone run in the contest in the top of the sixth, but Newberry again put two runs on the board in the bottom half of the frame and that’s where the scoring would end with the Wolves securing the 12-1 victory.

Parker Fenton (Minneola, Fla.) picked up the win on the mound.