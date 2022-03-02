NEWBERRY — The Newberry College women’s lacrosse team (1-1, 1-0 SAC) earned their first victory of the 2022 season over the Barton Bulldogs on Feb. 22.

The Wolves got off to a fast start when Cassel Richardson (Forrest, Va.) and Chloe Wood (Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada) were able to give Newberry an early 2-0 lead just over two minutes in. Barton was able to get a goal back, but Richardson was once again found the back of the net to put the Wolves back up by two. A few minutes later, Richardson earned yet another point as she found Serena Elias (Myrtle Beach) for the score. After giving up a goal, Newberry was once again able to respond as Adriana Hart (Franklin County, Va.) converted on a free position attempt thirty seconds later.

Marissa Plumer (Chester, Md.) started off the second period on fire, quickly scoring two goals. Wood and Richardson each scored a few minutes later to extend Newberry’s lead to 9-3. The Bulldogs were able to convert with 14 seconds left on the clock to send the game into the halftime break with Newberry leading 9-4.

In the third period Barton was able to get hot, scoring three straight to cut the lead to one going into the fourth quarter.

Heather Johnston (Merritt Island, Fla.) scored after putting back a rebound after a shot from Keegan Hanson (Rockledge, Fla.) bounced off of the goalkeeper. The Bulldogs were able to again cut the lead to one, but Wood scored a pair of goals, the first of which while the Wolves were playing down a player, to close out the 12-9 victory.

Wood led the way with four goals and an assist. Meanwhile, Richardson earned a hat trick of her own. Freshman Mack Dorr (Riverhead, N.Y.) was able to pick up three ground balls while saving nine shots while minding the goal for the full 60 minutes.