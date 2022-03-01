NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves played a three game series against USC Aiken Feb. 25-27. Game one and three were at Aiken, game two was at home for the Wolves.

Game one:

Rebounding from only their second loss of the season, the Newberry College (13-2) baseball team was able to pick up a win over the Pacers of USC Aiken to kick-off the three-game series.

Sophomore Jacob LeBron (Lexington) led the way for the Wolves on the evening tallying a trio of RBIs while senior Zane Tarrance (Odessa, Fla.) was able to add a pair as well. Hunter French (Minneola, Fla.) and Jomar Lugo (San Sebastian, Puerto Rico) each recorded one RBI. While the hits were few and far between for the Wolves, the control of the Pacers’ pitching staff was suspect all night as Newberry drew seven walks, twice walking in a run.

Senior Joe LaFiora (Philadelphia, Pa.) picked up the win on the mound for the Wolves, his second of the season as he went six innings allowing just one run and striking out six. The bullpen took over and allowed three runs over the last three innings with sophomore Johnathan White (Simpsonville) picking up the save.

After three scoreless innings, the scoreboard began to light up in the top of the fourth as the Wolves exploded for five runs in the frame. Starting off the inning with a single sandwiched by two hit batters, Newberry quickly loaded the bases just six pitches into the inning. French recorded his lone RBI of the contest as he drew a five-pitch walk before Lugo recorded his with a hard groundout to plate another run and leave two more Wolves in scoring position. Another walk loaded the bags for the Wolves who then plated another run on the next at-bat as Jacob LeBron recorded his first RBI of the contest on a walk. To round out the scoring in the frame, Tarrance drove a solid hit to left field that plated a pair of runs and give Newberry the 5-0 lead.

The Wolves strung off three straight singles by Lugo, freshman Kade Faircloth (Oviedo, Fla.) and Jacob LeBron in the sixth, to bring across two runs and extended their lead back out to 7-1.

The Pacers were able to scratch across a pair in the eighth and a single run in the ninth before White was able to close the book on the game taking away the 7-4 victory.

Game two:

Picking up right where they left off, the Newberry College secured another series victory as they picked up a 12-5 win over USC Aiken at the Smith Road Complex on Saturday.

Freshman Ethan LeBron (Lexington) pitched a gem for the Wolves on the day as he went 6.1 innings allowing just three runs and one walk. Fellow freshman Parker Fenton (Minneola, Fla.) shut the door at the end of the contest, taking to the rubber for the final two innings of action of hitless action.

Faircloth led the way for the Wolves in the batter’s box as he recorded a trio of RBIs in the contest while sophomore Rhett Jolly (Edgefield) added two. Redshirt junior Braylin Marine (Freeport N.Y.) returned to form after a slight slump, going 3-4 at the plate and notching a pair of RBIs. Freshman Jonathan Velez (Mayaguez, Puerto Rico) went a perfect 4-4, knocking in a pair of runs, as well.

A quick eight-pitch inning for Ethan LeBron in the third gave way to a two-run inning for the Wolves in the bottom as they took the 2-0 advantage. A lead-off walk put the first runner of the inning on for the Wolves before an error and a bunt by sophomore Henry Gibson (Walterboro) put runners on the corners. Another error by the Pacers loaded the bases and then Faircloth drove a ball to the shortstop, driving in a run for an out. They did the same thing on the next at-bat to take over the two-run advantage.

The Wolves added another run in the bottom of the fourth on a wild pitch and then continued to increase their lead further in the sixth with six runs to take the 9-0 lead. Two hits, two wild pitches and two walks led to the first two runs scored for the Wolves before they went to the bullpen. The reliever walked his first batter to bring in another run and Jolly followed up with a single to bring in another. Velez recorded both his RBIs on a hit through the left side that brought around two more runs for the Wolves.

USC Aiken found some rhythm offensively in the top of seventh, scoring five, but the Wolves responded with another run in the bottom half and two more runs in the eighth to wrap up their 12-5 victory.

Game three:

Trying to make a final push in the top of the ninth inning to pick up the series sweep, the No. 14 Newberry College (14-3) baseball team fell just short of that goal as they dropped the Sunday finale by a 4-3 score to the Pacers of USC Aiken.

Gibson and senior Beau Thompson (Pickens) were the only two members of the starting line-up to turn in an RBI on the day.

Freshman Tyler Chinpire (Jupiter, Fla.) took the loss on the afternoon for the Wolves, though he only allowed two runs on two hits, striking out three.

The Pacers posted the first run of the day in the bottom of the third to take the 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth USC Aiken notched another run to extend their lead out to 2-0.

After the Pacers posted two more runs in the bottom of the eighth.

In the ninth, four walks were sandwiched by a hit batter to bring around two runs for the Wolves and made it just a one run game. However, the Wolves were forced to leave the bases loaded and Pacers were able to get the third out, taking home the 4-3 win.