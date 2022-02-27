From Newberry Academy, left to right: Head Coach Rick Doran, Jalin Reid (All-County), Hampton Evans (All-Academic), Wade Baker (All-Academic) and Andrew West (All-County).

From Newberry College, left to right: Head Coach Todd Knight, Dre Harris (Offensive POY), Olin McCurry (Special Teams POY) and Tyran Dixon (Defensive POY).

From Whitmire High School, left to right: Coach Andrew Campbell, Gavin Waltenbaugh (All-Academic), Kayshaun Schumpert (All-County) and Wyatt Harsha (All-County). Not pictured: Hunter Alexander (All-County), Cason English (All-Academic) and Dylan Satterwhite (All-Academic).

From Mid-Carolina High School, left to right: Macon Arnoult (All-County), Anthony Wicker (All-County), Andrew Washington (All-County), Head Coach Chris Arnoult, Johnny Ruff (All-Academic) and Jackson Livingston (All-County). Not pictured: Zack Hornsby (All-Academic) and Michael Lindler (All-Academic).

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County Touchdown Club gave out All-County and All-Academic team honors during their banquet this month.

From Mid-Carolina High School, the All-County Team: Macon Arnoult, Jackson Livingston, Andrew Washington, Anthony Wicker. The All-Academic Team: Zack Hornsby, Michael Lindler, Johnny Ruff.

From Whitmire High School, the All-County Team: Hunter Alexander, Wyatt Harsha, Kayshaun Schumpert, Gavin Waltenbaugh. The All-Academic: Cason English, Dylan Satterwhite, Gavin Waltenbaugh.

From Newberry High School, the All-County Team: Joe Brehmer, Zach Chalmers, Coye Cutshall, KJ Robinson. All-Academic Team: Colby Bickly, Zsyheim Epps, Cameron Grier.

Additionally, KJ Robinson was honored with the Donnie Shell Award, which honors the county player of the year.

From Newberry Academy, the All-County Team: Jalin Reid and Andrew West. All-Academic Team: Wade Baker and Hampton Evans.

From Newberry College, the Offensive Player of the Year was Dre Harris, Defensive Player of the Year was Tyran Dixon, Special Teams Player of the Year was Olin McCurry.

The club also presented a $750 check for Newberry College to Head Coach Todd Knight, this money is to be put toward the championship rings the Wolves earned after winning the conference championship. Foster Senn, a board member with Touchdown Club, said the college is working toward collecting money for the rings, and this helps in that endeavor.

Also during the banquet, the club honored retiring NHS Head Coach, Phil Strickland, an article about Strickland will appear in the March 2 edition of The Newberry Observer.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.