NEWBERRY — The Newberry softball team scored the third-most runs in program history in a 19-2 five-inning win over the Molloy Lions Sunday.

The Wolves continued to hit the ball hard in game two against Georgia Southwestern, but Newberry fell 13-3 to finish the weekend 2-2.

Game one:

The Wolves piled on the runs, starting with a seven run bottom of the second with RBIs from Tedi Nunn, Lindsey Foster, Vanessa Wilson, Mallena Wright, and capped off by a Lindsey Mitchell two-run home run.

The Lions got their two runs in the top of the third with an RBI groundout and an RBI double. However, the Scarlet and Gray responded with five runs in the bottom half.

Newberry got seven more in the bottom of the fourth from a wild pitch and error by the Lions. A Leah Evans RBI fielder’s choice, a Hannah Towery two RBI single, and the scoring onslaught was capped off by a Hailey Hill two-run home run to left center.

In total, every member of the starting lineup reached base once and drove in at least one run. Final score Newbery 19, Molloy 2.

In the circle, Lindsey Foster only allowed two runs on six hits and walked two batters.

Game two:

The Hurricanes got three runs in the top of the first off of a three-run home run, but Kasey Widmyer worked out of a bases loaded jam. Widmyer made short work of the Hurricanes in the second and the Wolves cut the lead to one via RBI singles from Nunn and Wilson. The Wilson single put two runners on with only one out, but the Hurricanes retired the next two batters to quell the Newberry rally.

Georgia Southwestern scored the next ten runs, highlighted by a five run fifth and four run seventh to make the score 13-2 heading to the Wolves final at bat. Newberry got the deficit to ten with a Wright sacrifice fly scoring Evans, but that was it as the Hurricanes got the strikeout of Towery to end the game, 13-3.