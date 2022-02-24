MANHEIM, Penn. — The National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) released their final regular season poll, which has the Newberry wrestling team ranked 20th in the country. The Wolves were the only Super Region II team ranked in the NWCA poll.

The NWCA Poll is based on a point system from their individual rankings where the Wolves placed three within the top 12 of their respective weight classes, earning a total of 18 points. At 125, Evan Carrigan moved up one spot from the last NWCA to 10th. Carrigan currently has a 15-8 record, highlighted by his win over then top-ranked Christian Mejia at NWCA National Duals.

At 149, Isiah Royal moved all the way up to number three in his weight class as he continued his perfect season. He now sits at 7-0 with five of those seven wins earning bonus points.

Rounding out the trio of ranked Wolves is Caleb Spears at 174. Spears has not lost since the Midwest Classic in December and currently sits at 20-3 overall, earning him the 11th spot in the rankings in his weight class.