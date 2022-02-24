NEWBERRY — The Newberry men’s lacrosse team suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of the Greyhounds of Indianapolis (UI), 15-8.

With the loss, Newberry drops to 2-1 (0-0 SAC) and Indy cruises to 3-0 on the season.

Sophomore Baker Westmoreland (Charlotte, N.C.) scored Newberry’s first goal of the day at the 10:31 mark, which would be his first of three on the day. UI answered back with two goals of their own from Bryan Robb and Wyatt Auyer to put the Hounds up 2-1. Junior Curtis Bukta notched his only goal of the day at the 1:31 mark in the first to tie the score, only for Wyatt Auyer to answer back with another score to give the Hounds a 3-2 after one quarter.

UI’s Jake Zickel wasted no time putting up a score for the Hounds in the second, but junior Scott Reed responded with his first of two goals to cut the margin back to one, 4-3. The teams traded a goal before UI went on a three-goal run that was ended by Westmoreland’s late second quarter score before halftime.

Reed came out of the break determined to get the Wolves back in the game, scoring his second goal at the 14:36 mark in the third. But, things began to unravel for Newberry defensively as UI scored seven straight goals, a streak that lasted until the 5:47 mark in the fourth. Westmoreland and sophomore Miles Jones (Jupiter, Fla.) both scored late fourth quarter goals, but the comeback effort was not enough as the Hounds escaped with a 15-8 road victory.

Freshman Jack Travassos led the Wolves in caused turnovers on the day with two and a team-high five ground balls. Senior Zachary Sunderland led the team in assists by handing out two helpers in the loss.

Baker Westmoreland (3), Scott Reed (2), Miles Jones (1), Mac Ryan (1), Curtis Bukta (1) all recorded goals on the day.