ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Kicking off the spring portion of their 2021-22 campaign, the Newberry College women’s golf team posted a fifth-place finish at the 2022 Coastal Georgia Invite, headlined by medalist honors from freshman Ida Hansen (Oerebro, Sweden).

The team wrapped up the two-day event, held at King and Prince Golf Club, shooting at 650 (+74) to secure fifth. Southeastern University took home the team title, finishing 33 strokes ahead of the Wolves.

Hansen led the tournament the entire way as she carded the low round of the first day with a 74 (+2) before turning in a five-over performance in the second round to finish just one stroke ahead of the second-place competitors as she totaled a 151 (+7).

Sophomore Ashton Thomas finished in a tie for 10th place in the tournament after turning in rounds of 77 (+5) and 79 (+7) to finish with a 156 overall (+12). Fellow sophomore Sofia Liden posted rounds scores of 87-82 to wrap up her +25 finish in the tournament, solidifying her in 30th place.

Freshman Julia Järvholm (Umeå, Sweden) finished in a tie for 35th in the event, shooting a two-round total of 174 (+30). Rounding out the scoring for the Wolves was sophomore Maggie Runyon (Charleston) who finished in a tie for 54th.

Newberry returns to the course in two weeks as they travel to Ocean Isle, N.C. to take part in the Pfeiffer Spring Invite, hosted at the Lion’s Paw Golf Links on Feb. 28 and March 1.