NEWBERRY — The Newberry College women’s tennis team (11-1, 0-1 SAC) came away with a pair of 4-0 victories on Feb. 19, in a tri-match against Lander and Belmont Abbey, at the Oakland Tennis Center.

Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) and Ish Singh (Gurugram, India) set the tone early against the Lander Bearcats with a 6-2 victory at No. 3 doubles. Lucy Spice (Maidstone, U.K.) and Nastassia Chamoun (Rouen, France) were able to get a 6-2 win of their own at No. 1 doubles, securing the doubles point for the Wolves.

Castaneda once again set the tone by being the first to win their match in singles play with a 6-2, 6-2 victory at the No. 1 singles position. Shortly thereafter, Amy Griffiths (Liverpool, England) also finished with a 6-2, 6-2 victory, claiming the No. 4 singles position for the Wolves and putting Newberry one win away from taking the match. Chamoun then heeded the call, clinching the match by taking the No. 2 singles position by a score of 6-1, 6-4, securing a 4-0 win over Lander for the second time this month.

The Wolves did not take their foot off the gas going into their second match of the day against Belmont Abbey. Rebecca Gibbons (Rock Hill) and Rosie Harfield (Lee-on-Solent, England) hit the ground running with a 6-0 victory at No. 3 doubles to give Newberry the early advantage. Griffiths and Judit Gonzalez Agud (Barcelona, Spain) then secured the doubles point with a 6-2 win at the No. 1 singles position.

Chamoun got the Wolves started off right in singles play with a 6-2, 6-0 victory at the No. 2 singles position. Not long after, Spice would put the Wolves one win away from a victory, defeating her opponent by a score of 6-1, 6-1. Madison Conwell (West Columbia) then secured the second sweep of the day for the Wolves as she claimed the No. 6 singles position with a 6-0, 6-3 win.