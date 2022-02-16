ANDERSON — After their second three-game win streak of the season, the Newberry women’s basketball team lost their first game in 10 days on Feb. 9.

The Anderson Trojans won by a final score of 69-35, on the way to their seventh-straight victory. Newberry dropped to 9-14 (9-11 SAC) on the season. Anderson improves to 16-8 and 16-4 in South Atlantic Conference play.

Newberry came into the matchup riding the momentum of a 74-72 double overtime win at Lincoln Memorial on Feb. 7. Anderson had other plans though as their six-game win streak was on the line.

Giulia Bongiorno scored the Wolves first points, followed by a Courtney Virgo triple to cut AU’s early eight point lead down to five (10-5). The Trojans then proceed to execute their best defensive game of the year by going on a 29-7 run to head into halftime with a 39-12 lead.

Newberry scored just six points in each of the first three quarters before outscoring Anderson 17-10 in the fourth quarter. But by then the lead was insurmountable for the Wolves as the Trojans held on to win by 34 points (69-35).

Senior Talia Roberts provided solid points off the bench scoring a team-high 11 points, and grabbing a season-high six rebounds in the loss.