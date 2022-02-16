YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. — The Newberry men’s lacrosse team opened the season with a 15-3 road win over the Young Harris Mountain Lions on Feb. 9. The Wolves started their season with a win for the third-straight time in program history.

The season opener saw nine different Wolves score a goal. Junior attacker Scott Reed (Ontario, Canada) struck the first blow for Newberry, scoring the team’s first goal of the season in the 12th minute of the first quarter. Reed went on to score one more goal just before halftime, followed by a score from freshman Norman Pitt (Ontario, Canada) to send the Wolves into the break with the advantage, 9-0.

Junior midfielder Curtis Bukta (Ontario, Canada) led the Wolves in scoring, recording his third career hat trick while adding an assist, and scooping a ground ball in Wednesday’s victory.

Senior midfielder Gregory Gerber Jr. (Fredrick, Md.) led the defensive charge for the Scarlet and Gray by causing a team-high three turnovers and scooping a ground ball in the process. Sophomore Connor Bates (Boiling Springs) grabbed a team-high eight ground balls with a goal and an assist to start the season.

Newberry was in control for the majority of the game, scoring an astounding 12 unanswered goals and holding the Mountain Lions scoreless until midway through the third quarter.

The Wolves went on to dominate the rest of the matchup, holding the Mountain Lions to just three goals and securing a 15-3 road victory.