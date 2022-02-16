MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. – After suffering their first conference loss since November against Lander, the Newberry wrestling team bounced back on Feb. 9 winning eight out of ten bouts on the evening.

Cruising to a 31-8 win over the Mount Olive Trojans in their final SACC dual of the season, the Wolves concluded the dual season at 9-5 overall and 6-3 in SACC competition.

The Wolves opened up with a bang as Zach Shupp earned a dominant 16-4 major decision at 125. Timothy Decatur used an early four back points to follow that up with a 12-0 major decision at 133, giving the Wolves an early 8-0 lead.

The Trojans got on the board at 141 as a late stalling point and takedown were not enough for Devan Moore, he fell to a 9-6 decision. Isiah Royal continued his dominant form with an 18-3 technical fall to remain perfect since his return to the Newberry lineup. Those five points gave the Wolves the 13-3 lead after four bouts

The Trojans scored their last points at 157 as Trevor Mansfield lost via technical fall to cut the lead to 13-8. However, the Wolves rallied off five-straight wins after that to put the Trojans away.

The run started at 165 where Nolan Wheeler fell just short of a major decision with a 9-2 score to make it 16-8 Newberry. Caleb Spears continued his run since the turn of the new year with a gritty 10-6 decision to increase the lead to 19-8. Armando Acosta ended any hopes of a miraculous comeback as he followed up with a 7-0 decision to make it 22-8 and seal the win for the Wolves. At 197, Kaleb Haven used a second period take down and pin Jonathan Clark in 4:52 to pad the Wolves lead to 28-8. Devon Rice ended the match with a gritty 2-0 decision where he refused to concede the escape point after starting on top in the third period with a 1-0 lead.

“I am very pleased with our performance tonight as a whole,” said Head Coach Deral Brown. “I look forward to us riding this momentum from this dominant victory into the Super Region tournament and eventually the NCAA Championships in St. Louis.”