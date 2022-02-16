WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Returning to the place where their season started, the Newberry men’s and women’s track and field team had a successful outing as 17 members of the team cracked the program’s top ten list on Feb. 11.

In the Wolves’ first trip to Winston-Salem, Sarah Abumere ran the fastest 60m time in school history at 7.78s. Joining Abumere on the top ten list was Jada Johnson with the second fastest time in school history of 7.88s. Johnson also added the fifth fastest 200m time with her run of 26.75s.

In the weight throw, Irma Watson Perez would add nearly two meters to her personal record as she threw a school record 15.32m. Kennedy Myers also cracked the top ten list in the weight throw with her mark of 13.44m, good for fourth all-time.

Also joining the top ten list on the women’s side were: Layla Warren with the third fastest 60m hurdles time of 9.61, Tyshira Green with the fifth fastest 400m time of 1:07.93, and a trio of Wolves joined the test in the mile as well. Reagan Wells led the trio with the fourth fastest time of 6:08.51, Ahja Amos ran the fifth fastest time at 6:09.82, and Samantha Duncan ran the tenth fastest time with a run of 6:31.99.

On the men’s side, Parker Pitts and Jon Williams threw the third and fourth furthest marks in program history in the weight throw. Pitts threw a mark of 14.83m while Williams was not far behind with a mark of 14.72m.

On the track, Daniel Seawright ran the fourth fastest 200m time of 22.98s and Davison Wright ran the fifth fastest 400m time of 52.09s. Nathaniel Carassco led a trio of Wolves top ten marks in the mile with a time of 5:03.54, good for eighth on the list. Jacob Johnson followed with the ninth fastest time of 5:18.32 and Clint Ross ran the tenth fastest time, finishing in 5:20.49.

The Wolves now turn their attention to next weekend as they will travel to Columbia to take part in the USC Indoor Open on the campus of the University of South Carolina. This will be the Wolves final tune-up before the SAC Indoor Championships in Winston-Salem.