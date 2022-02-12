NEWBERRY — During National Signing Day on Feb. 2, Newberry High School senior, TyQuaz Higgins, signed his letter of intent to play football at Limestone University.

“I can see my future there and become a better student in the classroom and player on the field,” he said.

The 17-year-old has been playing football for three years and is looking forward to playing the sport he loves and becoming a better student and player.

While attending Limestone, Higgins plans on majoring in business.

