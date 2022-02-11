ROCK HILL — Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) has been named South Atlantic Conference Astroturf Women’s Tennis Player of the Week on Monday, as announced by the conference. This is Castaneda’s first SAC Player of the Week award of her career.

Castaneda began her week strong by helping her team to a 6-1 victory over Erskine on Tuesday by defeating Emma Bentz, who came into the match as the No. 15 ranked singles player in the southeast region according to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA), by a final score of 61 6-0.

She would then lead her team to three straight victories over the weekend on their way to winning the City of Florence College Tennis Invitational while going undefeated in both singles and doubles during the tournament.