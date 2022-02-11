HARROGATE, Tenn. — After a double-overtime thriller, The Newberry women’s basketball team escaped Harrogate, Tennessee with a 74-72 victory over the Railsplitters of Lincoln Memorial Feb. 3.

Newberry improved to 9-13 (9-10 SAC), and secured their third-straight win. Lincoln Memorial dropped to 9-11 (7-10 SAC) with the loss.

A trio of Wolves scored in double figures in Monday’s win. April Rummery-Lamb entered today’s game on a mission, dropping a season-high 15 points, six rebounds, and four blocks on 58% (7-12) shooting from the field.

Ericka Wiseley tallied her sixth-straight double-digit scoring game, and posted her second double-double performance of the season. The South Carolina native scored 14 points on 85% shooting (6-7) from the field, and grabbed a season-high 10 rebounds with four blocks to add to her stat line.

Holly Davies rounded out the double figure scorers for the Wolves with 13 points, five assists, and four rebounds on the day.

The Wolves controlled most of the contest as they headed into halftime with a 34-26 lead over the Railsplitters.

Newberry looked poised to run away with the victory but Lincoln Memorial found new life in the final period. The Wolves held a 10-point lead with 8:36 left in the fourth. The Railsplitters outscored the Wolves 20-11 in the fourth quarter to end the game in a 64-64 tie and send it to OT.

Davies drained a long two-point jumper followed by a made layup from Wiseley to put the Wolves back up by one (68-67), after they fell behind by three midway through the first OT period. Giulia Bongiorno sunk a crucial free-throw late in OT to even the score at 70 and send the game into another overtime.

LMU’s Addi Kirkpatrick scored the Railsplitters only points of double-OT while three Wolves combined for four points in the second overtime. Mylaysia Gates chipped in a free-throw followed by Rummery-Lamb scoring her 15th point on a drive-in layup to give Newberry the one-point advantage. LMU made the mistake of fouling Bongiorno late in double-OT, sending her to the line where she extended the lead to two and ultimately sealing the victory for her squad, 74-72.