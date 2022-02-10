DUE WEST — The Newberry College women’s tennis team (5-0) started off the 2022 spring campaign with a 6-1 victory over the defending Conference Carolinas champion, Erskine (0-1) on Feb. 1.

The Wolves started out doubles strong as the pairing of Amy Griffiths and Judit Gonzalez Agud quickly secured their No. 2 doubles 6-1. It was not long after that the No. 12 ranked duo of Lucy Spice and Nastassia Chamoun were able to clinch the doubles point, claiming No. 1 doubles by a score of 6-3.

In singles, Zulay Castaneda wasted no time asserting her dominance over her opponent to take the No. 1 singles position by a near perfect score of 6-1, 6-0. Shortly thereafter, Griffiths was able to secure a 6-2, 6-3 victory at No. 3 singles, placing the Wolves one win away from taking the match overall. Chamoun then took away any hope that Erskine had left as she secured the team victory with a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles.

With the win already in hand, the remaining matches still wee to be played out. At No. 4 singles, Spice earned a tough 6-4, 4-6 [10-8] victory in a third set super-tiebreaker. Ish Singh also claimed a win at No. 5 singles by a score of 7-5, 6-4. At No. 6 singles, Rosie Harfield gave a valiant effort, but she fell 6-1, 5-7 [3-10] in a third set super-tiebreaker.