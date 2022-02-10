NEWBERRY — After scoring 19 runs in their first two games against Concord and Chowan on Saturday, the Newberry softball team upped the ante as they plated 25 runs across two games Sunday, Feb. 6

Game one:

Newberry 13, Concord 9

The Mountain Lions opened the scoring after back-to-back walks and three straight singles by Concord made it a 2-0 lead after half an inning of play.

After recording an outfield assist in the top half of the inning, Mallena Wright opened the scoring in the bottom half as she laced a double to center field and advanced to third on a fielding error. Wright scored on a wild pitch to cut the Concord lead in half. with two outs, back-to-back singles by Hannah Towery and Hailey Hill set up Emily Hughes who reached on an error to load the bases for Tedi Nunn. Nunn hit a double of her own to clear the bases and the Wolves had a 4-2 lead.

Concord struck back in the top of the second as Brittany Crowson walked two more Mountain Lions and had a wild pitch advance one of the runners, she was relieved by Alexandrea Sullivan. Sullivan walked the first batter she faced to load the bases. Concord pushed across only one run, though.

The Wolves answered back with a six-spot in the bottom of the frame as Kasey Widmyer got the inning started followed by a Tori Rose walk. The two came around to score on an error by the right fielder to give Newberry the lead right back. Hannah Towery drove in Mitchell with a single to make it 7-5. Emily Hughes roped a triple to right field scoring Hill. Hughes was brought home by a Tedi Nunn double down the left field line and the Wolves led 10-5 after two innings

In the top of the seventh, the Mountain Lions got the leadoff runner on but would have it wiped away a pitch later as she would get caught leaving early trying to tag up on a fly out to Wright, resulting in a double play. Concord had one last push as they would load the bases, but Alexandrea Sullivan slammed the door as she struck out Kylee Stacy swinging to secure the 13-9 victory.

Game two:

Newberry 12, Chowan 0 – F/5 Innings

The Newberry offense remained hot as they scored in all four frames they hit in. Lindsey Mitchell got the scoring started with a double to center field, scoring Tori Rose who had singled. After a Hannah Towery single, Mackenzie Turner forced an error by the Hawks on a ball hit to left field, scoring both Mitchell and Towery and Newberry led 3-0 after one.

Emily Hughes doubled to open the second and advanced on a passed ball before Widmyer helped her own cause with an RBI single up the middle to make it 4-0. Mallena Wright was hit by a pitch, and a Lindsey Mitchell groundout moved Wright and Widmyer into scoring position for Hannah Towery who plated both of them with an RBI single and the Wolves’ lead was doubled after the second at 6-0.

Widmyer made short work of the Hawks in the top of the third and Newberry picked up the offense once again as Turner opened the home half with a double and reached third on a passed ball. Tedi Nunn brought her home with an RBI groundout. Widmyer then stepped to the plate crushed her third home run of the weekend and gave her team an 8-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, Newberry added four more runs to cap the 12-0 victory.

“I’m proud of our team’s effort across the whole weekend,” said Head Coach Ciria Triplett. “It was great to see our momentum from Saturday carry into today and to see the team battle the way they did against Chowan yesterday and Concord today.”

The Wolves are right back at home at the Smith Road Complex as they will play host to the North Greenville Crusaders in a non-conference doubleheader on Wednesday at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

After those games, the Wolves will head down to St. Augustine, Fla. to face Saint Leo and Flagler on both Saturday and Sunday.