NEWBERRY — The Newberry College men’s basketball team (10-10, 10-8 SAC) fell to the Tusculum Pioneers (14-6, 14-4 SAC) 73-55 on Feb. 5, in Eleazer Arena.

The Pioneers got off to a strong early start, but Malakhi Stremlow was able to get to the free throw line in order to keep the Wolves within striking distance. Tusculum extended their lead again, but Quandaveon McCollum was there to hit multiple key baskets. However, the Pioneers went on to close out the half on a 14-2 run to take a 38-19 lead into the break.

Devario Sheppard opened up the second half with a bang as he was able to convert a three-point attempt while being fouled, earning a four-point play and energizing the crowd. McCollum tacked on a layup to continue to cut into the lead. However, the Pioneers answered with a 10-2 run to push ahead once again.

With things not going well, Coach Jason Taylor turned to his bench, and they answered with force as Jalen Johnson and Malik Joseph combined for a 7-0 Newberry run. Luke Seals added on a three-pointer, as well. Jonathan Wright earned his first two points of the season followed by a fast-break dunk from Booker Cusaac off of a nice feed from Callan Low. However, despite all of the energy that the reserves provided, it was not enough, as Tusculum claimed the victory.

Sheppard and McCollum both finished with 10 points with the latter also grabbing nine rebounds, six of which were offensive. Joseph added eight points while Stremlow contributed seven of his own. Meanwhile, Andrew Robinson led the team in both assists and steals on the night in 12 minutes off the bench.