NEWBERRY — The Newberry Softball Team completed the opening day sweep of the Concord Mountain Lions and the Chowan Hawks Saturday, Feb. 5.

The two wins marked the seventh straight season in which the Scarlet and Gray have won their first two games of the season and the 17th straight season in which they have won at least one of their first two contests.

Game one:

Newberry 14, Concord Univ. 2 (F/5)

Every Newberry player that started the game would reach base at least once and the Wolves scored in every inning as they cruised to a first game victory.

Lindsey Mitchell got a four-run rally started in the second with a leadoff walk. She advanced on a pass ball. After a Vanessa Wilson strikeout and Tedi Nunn battled for a walk, Kasey Widmyer helped her own cause with a double that scored Mitchell and advanced Nunn to second, giving the Wolves their first lead of the season at 2-1. The next batter, Mallena Wright laced a triple that cleared the bases. However, the throw to third was off-line and allowed Wright to score and the Wolves led 5-1.

Concord got one back in the top of the third but the Wolves responded with six runs of their own, highlighted by a Widmyer three-run blast to left to give the Wolves an 8-2 lead. Later in the inning, Sierra Brogdon recorded her second RBI single of the game to score Wright. Hannah Towery followed with an RBI single of her own to score Leah Evans, who pinch ran for Brogdon, and Mackenzie Turner capped the inning with her own RBI single and the Wolves lead grew to 11-2 after three.

The Wolves capped the scoring in the bottom of the fourth with a Hailey Hill three-run home run to increase the lead to 14-2. The Wolves retired the Mountain Lions in the top of the fifth, capped by Widmyer’s seventh strikeout of the game.

Game two:

Newberry 5, Chowan Univ. 3:

The Wolves struck first in the fourth as Towery deposited a sharp double down the left field line, her third hit of the doubleheader. Christine Butler pinch-ran and come around and score on a Lindsey Mitchell RBI single.

Alexandrea Sullivan worked through a bit of trouble in the top of the fifth. Sullivan gave up a double, single, and a walk and the Hawks had the bases loaded with only one out. After a strikeout, a soft contact single to Paige Wilhelm tied the game at one. Sullivan limited the damage as she struck out the next batter.

The Hawks got back on the board after a walk to Hannah Eden, Kaitlin Burnelli sent a ball beyond the left center fence to give the Hawks a 3-1 lead.

The Wolves answered right back in the sixth as Towery took the first pitch deep to dead center and the Wolves cut the Hawks’ lead in half. In the top half of the seventh, Sullivan bounced back after a couple of tough innings to send the Hawks down in four batters.

Tedi Nunn opened the seventh with a single back to the pitcher and Madison Truett attempted to get her over via a sac bunt, but the ball was misplayed by Chowan and the Wolves were in business with the winning run on first base and nobody out. The Wolves got the winning run into scoring position as Nunn stole third and Truett took second on the throw, setting the moment for Widmyer to cap her afternoon with a walk off. She took full advantage, and drove her second home run of the afternoon to center field and the Wolves emerged victorious with a come from behind win.