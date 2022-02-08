Men’s tennis finishes sixth at City of Florence College Invite

FLORENCE — The Newberry College men’s tennis team (5-3) finished sixth at the City of Florence College Tennis Invitational after falling to Mount Olive on Feb. 5.

The Wolves fell by a final score of 4-0 in their opening round matchup against Bluefield State, but they found themselves in a much more competitive matchup in the second round where they faced off against South Atlantic Conference foe, Coker.

Coker took the early lead after claiming the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles matches to secure the team point. However, the Wolves struck early in singles as Mateo Bivol (Bordeaux, France) and Luke Layton (Columbia) were able to secure convincing wins. Coker answered by claiming the No. 2 and No. 5 singles positions to retake the lead. With their backs against the wall, Stratas Anastopoulo (Charleston) tied the match with a 6-4, 6-3 win at No. 3 singles, meaning that it all came down to Lawrence Friedland (Cary, N.C.). Friedland won his first set 6-4, but he dropped the second 2-6. With his team depending on him, Friedland secured a clutch 6-4 third-set victory to give his team the win.

On Sunday, the Wolves faced off against Mount Olive, but despite a strong effort, Marcel Schomburg (Bingen, Germany) was able to pick up the lone 6-4, 6-1 victory as Newberry fell 4-1.

The Wolves will return to action on Saturday, Feb. 12 when they officially begin SAC play as they host Queens at the Oakland Tennis Center at 2 p.m.