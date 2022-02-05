Strickland retiring; Jeter named head football coach at NHS

NEWBERRY — Prior to the 2021 football season, Coach Phil Strickland announced his retirement, effective at the end of the school year.

Strickland has spent 40 years coaching and teaching in South Carolina. Thirty-four of those years have been as a head football coach. Strickland won two state titles at Batesburg-Leesville High School and three at Gaffney High School. In 2010, he came to Newberry High School and has taken three teams to the state title game. Strickland retires with a record of 341-118 and is a member of both the South Carolina Football Coaches Hall of Fame and the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame. He was most recently named the AA Coach of the Year for the 2021 season by the South Carolina Football Coaches Association.

Strickland plans to spend more time on the lake and with his grandchildren.

Newberry High School has named Cedrick Jeter as Strickland’s successor. Jeter has 16 years of experience, with seven of those years at Newberry High School. Originally from Union, Jeter attended Union College in Kentucky, where he lettered in football for three years as a linebacker. He also coached at Union County High School before joining the Newberry High School football staff as an assistant coach in 2015.