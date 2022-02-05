Hawkins claims AAC Swimmer of the Week

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Milligan University swimmer, Ben Hawkins was named the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Swimmer of the Week, the league office announced on Monday.

The announcement marks the fifth-straight week the Buffs have swept the AAC’s weekly swimming awards. Hawkins earns his first weekly honor in 2021-22.

In the Buffs’ regular season finale against Lees-McRae, Hawkins earned first place finishes in the 50 yard breaststroke (27.09) and 100 breast (58.90). His 100 time was an NAIA national qualifying effort.

Milligan’s No. 5 men and No. 6 women set their sights on the AAC Championship Feb. 10-12 at the Kingsport Aquatic Center.