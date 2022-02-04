Home Sports Thompson earns regional championship Sports Thompson earns regional championship February 4, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Whitmire Community School wrestler, Jesse Thompson, won the 152 lb. Region 1/1A Championship. At the match Thompson went 3-0 with three pins. Courtesy of WCS Athletics Whitmire Community School wrestler, Jesse Thompson, won the 152 lb. Region 1/1A Championship. At the match Thompson went 3-0 with three pins. View Comments Newberry clear sky enter location 66.7 ° F 66.7 ° 66.7 ° 87 % 1.2mph 7 % Wed 82 ° Thu 80 ° Fri 80 ° Sat 83 ° Sun 72 °