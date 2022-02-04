Home Sports Whitmire MS wrestler medals at state Sports Whitmire MS wrestler medals at state February 4, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Jaden Clark competed in the 285 lb. class Middle School State Wrestling Championships. He came away with a third place medal. Clark’s third place win includes all classifications 1A-5A. Jaden Clark competed in the 285 lb. class Middle School State Wrestling Championships. He came away with a third place medal. Clark’s third place win includes all classifications 1A-5A. View Comments Newberry clear sky enter location 66.7 ° F 66.7 ° 66.7 ° 87 % 1.2mph 7 % Wed 82 ° Thu 80 ° Fri 80 ° Sat 83 ° Sun 72 °