ROCK HILL — The Newberry College women’s lacrosse program was projected to finish seventh in the South Atlantic Conference preseason poll with 53 points. The Wolves finished the previous season with a 5-7 record, resulting in a sixth place finish in the SAC standings.

In addition to the preseason poll, it was also announced by the conference that senior Midfielder, Chloe Wood, has received 2022 preseason First Team All-SAC honors. Wood started in all 12 games in the spring of 2021, scoring 37 goals while also notching 18 assists on the season.

The Wolves are set to open the 2022 season when they travel to Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, Feb. 12 to take on the Queens Royals.