ROCK HILL — The South Atlantic Conference announced their preseason poll for the upcoming season on Wednesday, Jan. 26, that saw the Newberry softball team picked to finish tied for seventh.

The Wolves finished with 82 points which saw them tied with Catawba for that seventh spot, 14 points behind sixth place Tusculum. The poll, which is voted on by the coaches, was topped by the defending SAC regular season champions, Lincoln Memorial.

The Wolves are coming off of a 2021 season that saw them go 20-15 and included a 2-1 win over the top-ranked North Georgia Nighthawks on March 31.

Three Wolves were also selected to the preseason all-conference team: senior third baseman, Hannah Towery, sophomore pitcher, Alexandrea Sullivan, and sophomore designated player, Hailey Hill. Towery is coming off a season that saw her slash .404/.894/.484 with 13 home runs and 34 RBI, leading the team in all five of those stats. She concluded the season not only being named Second Team All-SAC, but also to the D2CCA All-Region Second Team. Sullivan started her college career by having a 2.83 ERA while striking out 107 in 104 IP en route to a second team All-SAC berth in 2021. Hill was an 2021 All-SAC honorable mention after slashing .290/.527/.380 with five home runs and 24 RBI.

The Newberry softball team will get their season started on February 5-6 by playing Concord and Chowan on at the Smith Road Complex. This will start a stretch of 18 home games during the month of February that will see them play at home three out of four weekends as well.