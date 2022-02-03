ROCK HILL — The Newberry College baseball squad has been selected to mirror their finish from last year’s season. They were selected to finish third in the coaches’ preseason poll, as announced by the league on Tuesday, January 25.

Newberry slotted into the third spot garnering 120 points in the poll. The defending national champions, Wingate, topped the poll with 154 points and 10 first place votes while Catawba was the only other squad picked to finish above the Wolves with 144 points and three first place votes. Carson-Newman, Lenoir-Rhyne and Tusculum were the next three schools on the list, and the only other three to finish with more than 100 points in the rankings. Anderson raked in 71 points for seventh in the poll. One point separated each of the next three spots with Lincoln Memorial (65), Coker (64) and Mars Hill (63) occupying those positions.

Queens, Limestone and UVA Wise rounded out the poll in that order.

The Wolves will be looking at a rather fresh roster heading into the 2022 campaign, but return strong performers in redshirt junior pitcher Bryce Peterson (Coon Rapids, Minn.), redshirt-junior pitcher Joe LaFiora (Philadelphia, Pa.) and graduate backstop Ian Clements (Upper Marlboro, Md.).

Newberry opens its 2022 season Feb. 4, as they welcome in the Jaguars of Augusta University to the Smith Road Complex for opening day. The first pitch of the two-day three-game series is set for 6:00 p.m.