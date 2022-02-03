NA Eagles wrap up busy week of hoops

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Eagles celebrated Senior Night on Friday, Jan. 28, taking on King.

The varsity boys fell 41-24 to King. Ryan Brown scored eight, Jackson Montgomery six, Evan Graves four, Josh Joyner two, Ben Lindsay two, Jaylen Reid two.

The varsity girls took another win Newberry Academy 53 to King’s 16. Senior Daja Taylor scored 27 points, Madison Rivers 12, Bethany Sawyer four, Caroline Senn four and Kalie Cheeks, Khole Cheeks and Allison Joyner each had two points.

The middle school girls had a back-and-forth close game, but came out with a 20-18 win. Jessi Pitts scored 13, Savannah Beever five and Olivia Piersol two.

On Thursday, Jan. 27, the Eagles traveled to Johnston to face Wardlaw Academy

The Eagles varsity girls basketball team won 43 to Wardlaw Academy’s 34. For the Eagles, Kailey Cheeks scored 16, Madison Rivers 10, Daja Taylor 10, Caroline Senn five and Allison Joyner two.

The varsity boys won 60-38. For the Eagles, Evan Graves scored 18, Ryan Brown 16, William Buford seven, Reid six, Trae Brannon three, Austin Gardner three, Josh Joyner two, Ben Lindsay two, Jackson Wilbanks two and Jay Alford one.

The middle school girls lost 41-4 with Pitts and Piersol both scoring two points.

The Eagles of NA swept Cambridge in three games Tuesday, Jan, 25.

The varsity girls remained undefeated in the region after a 42-29 win despite numerous fouls being called against them.

The varsity boys took a commanding 76-55 win while the JV boys won 32-28.

Cambridge did not have a middle school girls team to play Newberry.