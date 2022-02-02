Lady Wolverines top Ware Shoals, lose to McCormick

WHITMIRE — The Whitmire varsity girls’ basketball team had two games last week, they picked up a win against Ware Shoals and dropped a contest with McCormick.

The girls first hosted Ware Shoals Tuesday, Jan. 25, in a rescheduled region match from last week.

The Lady Wolverines and Lady Hornets traded baskets back and forth throughout the first quarter, but the second quarter the Wolverines were able to put some space between them and the Hornets and take a 15-point lead into the half.

The Lady Hornets ramped up the defense in the second half and get within as few as four points, but Whitmire was able to hold on and hit some clutch shots and free throws in the waning seconds to close it out.

McKenzie Clark led the team in scoring with 17 points and added 18 rebounds. Imari Brown and Janiyah Epps added 10 with nine boards, Nyla Hill nine and Trystan Samples one.

The Lady Wolverines then traveled to McCormick last Wednesday to take on the Lady Chiefs in a rescheduled matchup from earlier in the season.

Whitmire would be in it for the majority of the first quarter, but the Lady Chiefs made a run to take an 11-point lead into the second period. The second quarter was much of the same as turnovers and poor decision making put the Lady Wolverines in a hole they couldn’t climb out of.

Nyla Hill led the team in points with 13. Janiyah Epps added five, Imari Brown and McKenzie Clark four, and Emily Saverance three.