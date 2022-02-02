NEWBERRY — The Newberry wrestling team honored their senior class Jan. 29, and it seemed fitting that all three seniors in the lineup won their bouts, two by pin, to help secure the Wolves fourth straight South Atlantic Conference Carolinas win in a 21-19 win over the Coker Cobras.

The afternoon got started at 157, Will Evans dominated the first two periods of action and headed to the last two minutes with an 8-2 lead. However, Evans could not secure the points for the Wolves as a slip up led to a takedown and pin for Coker and the Scarlet and Gray found themselves down six early. Coker followed that up with a 12-3 major decision at 165 and suddenly the Wolves were down ten.

Caleb Spears stepped up to the challenge at 174. The senior, who was recently ranked as the 12th best wrestler in his weight class by the NWCA, got a takedown late into the third period to secure a tech fall but Spears did not settle for five points as he pinned Coker’s Alex Miller to cut the Cobra lead to 10-6. Armando Acosta and Kaleb Haven followed Spears with back-to-back gritty decisions to flip the score in the Wolves favor at 12-10.

Coker did not go away quietly as they took the lead back at 13-12 after a decision at 285. That’s when another senior took the lead as Evan Carrigan stepped to the mat and earned a 6-0 shutout decision over Stephen Spitko to put the Wolves back up 15-13. The Cobras would strike hard at 133 and 141 as back-to-back decisions put Coker up and put the Wolves on the brink of dropping out of contention for a SACC Title and a loss to the Cobras for the first time ever.

Isiah Royal had other plans. The defending national champion is no stranger to high pressure matches. The senior from Guyton, Ga. has qualified for the national tournament every year with Newberry and has been an All-American three of those four years.

Saturday afternoon, Royal found himself with another chance to leave his mark on the program. With Coker leading 19-15 and the final bout coming at 149, Royal needed at least a technical fall to secure a Newberry win and keep the Wolves in the hunt for their seventh-straight conference title. Royal answered that call with a pin in under two minutes that ignited both the Newberry bench and a fired up Eleazer Arena as the Wolves emerged victorious with their fourth-straight conference win, 21-19.

“No better closer to have than the defending National Champion” said Head Coach Deral Brown. “Super proud of him especially on senior day to go out in the dual meet and be the leader he has always been.”