Bulldog boys go 1-1 at home last week

NEWBERRY — Returning to the Scott Gym for the first time in about six weeks, the Newberry High School Bulldog boys split their two home games last week with Columbia and Eau Claire.

On Tuesday Jan. 25, Newberry never trailed in their 81-53 victory over the Capitals. The Bulldogs led by nine points after the first quarter, 21-12, but went into he locker rooms with a comfortable 46-29 advantage.

All but one Newberry player made the scoring column including Chrishaud Cromer, who ended the evening with 20 points.

Elsewhere, Darius Elkins saw 17 points go in, while Ty Ty Davis and Zack Chalmers each made the double-digit scoring column with 12 and 10 points respectively.

KJ Robinson saw six points fall in, Ty Cook and Shaquille Goode finished with four points apiece, while eighth grader AJ Jeter ended with three points. Eric Booker and Kavion Harris scored two points apiece, as the scoring ended with the lone point of Travis Wright.

The Bulldogs and the Shamrocks were both bound-and-determined to take the game Friday Jan. 28, as neither team led by more than one point after each of the first four quarters.

Tied at 35-points at the end of regulation, Eau Claire’s seven-of-12 free-throw shooting on the night — compared to Newberry’s seven-of-17 — was the determining factor in their 42-41 victory.

Elkins and Cromer led the Newberry scoring with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Cook finished with six points, while both Chalmers and Davis scored five points apiece. Rodkwan Wolfe ended the Newberry scoring with two points.