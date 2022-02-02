CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Newberry College Wolves (9-8, 9-6 SAC) fell to the No. 18 Queens Royals (17-3, 13-3 SAC) by a final score of 76-61 on Jan. 26.

The Wolves started off strong as Marcus Ford hit a three-pointer to give Newberry the early lead. Devario Sheppard and Malakhi Stremlow then got in on the action to extend the Wolves’ lead to 11-4. However, the Royals proceeded to go on a 10-3 run of their own to tie the game. TJ Brown then hit a pair of free throws to keep the Wolves in front. After trading baskets, the Wolves once again pulled ahead, but Queens closed out the first half with a 15-3 run that left the Wolves trailing by a score of 28-34 heading into the locker room.

Both teams started the second half out strong, going back and forth as QuanDaveon McCollum scored multiple clutch baskets to keep the Wolves within striking distance. However, despite key contributions from Sheppard and Malik Joseph, the Royals always seemed to have an answer. Queens then used spurts of 10-2 and 7-2 to begin to pull away, evening the season season series at 1-1.

Despite the loss, Ford had an impressive night scoring with an efficient 16 points, shooting 6-8. McCollum also had a solid performance with 13 points and eight rebounds. Sheppard finished with eight points and Brown had seven while both notched three rebounds. Meanwhile, Stremlow had six points and four rebounds of his own.