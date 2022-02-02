NEWBERRY — The Newberry College women’s lacrosse program has announced the hiring of Melissa Semkiw as assistant coach, effective immediately.

“I would like to thank Head Coach Tommy Kelly and Ralph Patterson for giving me this opportunity,” said Semkiw. “I hope to bring my experience and help this team in any way that I can. I am super excited to join the Newberry women’s lacrosse community to help lead this program to new levels. I cannot wait to get started giving back to a sport that has given me so much.”

As a player, Semkiw excelled on the field at George Mason where she was named to the Atlantic10 All-Rookie team and Second Team All-A10 in 2017, First Team All-A10 in 2019, and Preseason All-A10 in 2020. After graduating from George Mason, she then went on to Saint Joseph’s University to earn an MBA. While at SJU, she went on to earn Second Team All-A10 as well as 2021 All-Championship Team honors in the spring of 2021 while also serving as a student assistant coach.

Beyond her experience as a player, she also has extensive experience working both in and around the sport of lacrosse as both an official at Western Maryland Lacrosse in Frederick, Md. and a coach at Victory Lacrosse in Irmo. She has also served as a private goalie instructor for the past five years.

“I look forward to sharing my passion for the game of lacrosse with the players,” said Semkiw. “I truly believe that this team has a foundation which allows for growth in the near future. I cannot wait to help the players develop lasting memories just as I did when I was an athlete.”