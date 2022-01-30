PROSPERITY — Mid-Carolina High School senior, Jackson Livingston, will continue to play football at the collegiate level at Western Carolina University after signing a letter of intent.

“I am attending Western Carolina University because the coaches are great and the school’s location, and mountain setting, is great, as well,” Livingston said.

Livingston has been playing football for the last eight years, four of which were at Mid-Carolina High School.

In regard to going to the next level, Livingston said he is looking forward to competing with college-level athletes from WCU’s scheduled opponents.

While attending WCU, Livingston plans on majoring in kinesiology/exercise science.

“They have a good program for my intended major, which is kinesiology/exercise science,” he said.

