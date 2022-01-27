Wolves lead wire-to-wire in victory over Cavaliers

January 27, 2022 Newberry Observer Sports 0
Courtesy of Newberry College
Senior Guard Tj Brown with Head Coach Jason Taylor, Guard was recognized for scoring his 1,000th point. Newberry College men’s basketball on Twitter

Senior Guard Tj Brown with Head Coach Jason Taylor, Guard was recognized for scoring his 1,000th point.

Newberry College men’s basketball on Twitter

<p>TJ Brown was recognized for his 1,000th career point at the Wolves game Jan. 22. He scored that point on the road at Limestone last week.</p>

TJ Brown was recognized for his 1,000th career point at the Wolves game Jan. 22. He scored that point on the road at Limestone last week.

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College men’s basketball team (9-7, 9-5 SAC) led from wire-to-wire to defeat the Cavaliers of UVA Wise on Jan. 22 at Eleazer Arena.

Any win in this league is a great win,” said Head Coach Jason Taylor. “It turned out to be our only home game of the month, so we wanted to get a win to take advantage of it.”

The Wolves started the game off with a quick basket from QuanDaveon McCollum before trading baskets, leading to a 6-4 lead. They would then utilize a 7-0 run to pull ahead that was capped off with a three-pointer from TJ Brown.

Brown was recognized before the game for reaching his 1,000th career point in the previous game against Limestone on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

The Cavaliers went on a 9-0 run of their own to cut the lead to two points. However, a bucket down low from McCollum and a three-pointer from Marcus Ford halted the Cavaliers’ momentum. UVA Wise rallied with a 9-3 run, but Sherman Robinson used his jump hook to put the Wolves up eight points going into the halftime break with a score of 33-25.

The Wolves started the second half by letting it fly, as Ford and Brown combined for three straight three-pointers to propel Newberry to a 9-2 run. The teams traded baskets throughout the second half, and the Cavaliers were slowly creeping closer as they hit a three-pointer to cut the lead to single digits. However, Brown answered with a three of his own about thirty seconds later. The Cavaliers were able to pull within six points with two minutes remaining, but McCollum ended the game with a 6-0 run by himself, including his first made three-pointer of the season which turned out to be the dagger as the Wolves closed out the 69-57 victory.

McCollum led the way with a 22-point, 11-rebound double-double. Ford also had a solid outing with 16 points and five assists while Brown had 13 points of his own. Malakhi Stremlow contributed 11 rebounds to the win, helping the Wolves to a 37-28 advantage on the glass.