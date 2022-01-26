Wolves women get first road win of 2022

GAFFNEY — The Newberry women’s basketball team escaped Gaffney with a win over Limestone on Jan. 19, 79-71 in a conference win to get their first road victory of 2022, at the Timken Center.

With the win, Newberry improves to 4-12 overall (4-9 SAC) and Limestone falls to 8-4 (5-4 SAC) on the season. The Wolves have now won three of their last five games against the Saints dating back to 2019.

Holly Davies opened up scoring for Newberry with a three-pointer, which was immediately answered by two back-to-back Limestone three-pointers to put the Saints in the lead 6-3 early on. Both teams traded baskets throughout the first including a Courtney Virgo long-range two-pointer followed by a made shot from beyond-the-arc on the next possession.

Newberry ended the first quarter with a buzzer-beater three from Giulia Bongiorno to give the Wolves a four point advantage (22-18) over the Saints heading into the second quarter.

Giulia began the second quarter with another three-pointer to increase Newberry’s lead to seven (25-18). Despite getting behind early in the game, Limestone regained momentum in the second quarter after sinking four shots from downtown, three of which came on consecutive possessions before the half to send the Saints into halftime with a 34-32 advantage.

Things began to heat up for the Wolves in the third quarter as Bongiorno scored on a three-point play to cut the lead down to one (41-40), followed by a layup from Mylaysia Gates to regain the lead which they held onto for the remainder of the contest.

Newberry’s lead grew to as much as 14 points in the fourth quarter. Limestone put together a late surge with three minutes left to cut the margin down to seven, but late desperation fouling from the Saints led to crucial free throws for the Wolves to escape with the victory, 79-71.

Three Wolves scored in double figures with two dropping 20 points or more. Giulia Bongiorno led Newberry in scoring with a season-high 21 points, eight rebounds, and three assists. Bongiorno shot 100% from downtown (2-2) and 70% from the field (7-10). Australia native Courtney Virgo also posted a season-high 20 points and five rebounds. Virgo shot 50% from beyond-the-arc and 60% from the field. Mylaysia Gates was also a key player in the win contributing 11 points and grabbing seven rebounds on the night.