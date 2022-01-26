Wolves dominate Allen and Emmanuel

FRANKLIN SPRINGS, Ga. — The Newberry wrestling team continued their momentum after their fourth-place finish at NWCA National Duals as they took down the Allen Yellow Jackets and conference foe Emmanuel.

The Wolves never trailed across both matches and used several pins to put the matches out of reach.

The Wolves started their afternoon against the Allen Yellow Jackets in a non-conference dual.

Zach Shupp got the action started in his first dual since December 2 against Queens. He defeated Rico Robinson via a 16-1 tech fall to give the Scarlet and Gray the early 5-0 lead.

Christian Decatur followed that up with a quick pin and the lead grew to 11-0. Devan Moore followed that up with a major decision to make it 14-0. After a forfeit at 149, Isiah Royal pinned James Dagin and the Wolves added 12 points to their lead. Nolan Wheeler added a hard fought decision and Caleb Spears recorded the quickest pin of the season as he ended his bout in 12 seconds to increase the Wolves lead. Armando Acosta recorded the last points for the Wolves with a major decision. Allen took the last two bouts to reach the final score of 40-9.

The Wolves would then face the Lions of Emmanuel in an SACC dual.

Zach Shupp once again added a spark at the top of the lineup as he used a four point near-fall to springboard to a 13-4 major decision. Christian Decatur followed that up with an 18-3 technical fall and the Wolves led 9-0 after two bouts.

The bout of the match came at 141 where Devan Moore let a late four-point lead slip away sending the bout to sudden-victory. However, Moore was not rattled as he got the take down less than ten seconds into the first sudden-victory period to secure three more points for the Scarlet and Gray and made it 12-0. Isiah Royal followed that with a 10-3 decision to add three more points. The Lions got on the board at 157, but a Nolan Wheeler decision via riding time and a Caleb Spears pin gave the Wolves a secure enough lead. Emmanuel took two of the last three bouts, but Kaleb Haven earned a pin to make the final score 30-12.

The Wolves now will have nine days off before they return to Eleazer Arena on Saturday, January 29 to face Mount Olive and Coker with Senior Day festivities scheduled between those two matches.