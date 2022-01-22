GREENVILLE — After a perfect 4-0 weekend that saw him score 13 team points and help Newberry upset two ranked teams, Caleb Spears was named the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas Wrestler of the Week.

Spears’ perfect weekend started with a 5-3 decision over sixth-ranked Josh Jones of #3 McKendree, scoring three points in Newberry’s 24-16 win. He followed that up with a 6-2 decision against #13 Upper Iowa’s Colter Bye.

On day two, although the Wolves didn’t come away victorious, Spears still shined. He earned a major decision over Anthony Des Vigne of top-ranked Central Oklahoma and closed the weekend with a 7-4 decision over #11 Billy Higgins of #5 Nebraska-Kearney.