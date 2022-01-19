Wolves women fall short to Catawba

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Newberry Wolves women’s basketball team lost at South Atlantic Conference foe Catawba on Jan. 15 80-44, despite a slow first quarter start from both teams.

With the loss, Newberry falls to 3-12 (3-9 SAC) on the season. Catawba improves to 13-2 with the win and 10-2 in South Atlantic Conference play.

Newberry headed into Saturday’s game fresh off of a win against Mars Hill and looking to score back-to-back wins for the first time in this season. The Wolves controlled the opening tip and opened the game’s scoring with a Courtney Virgo elbow jumper. Virgo scored the Wolves’ first five points and opened the scoring effort for the Wolves in back-to-back games.

The teams held each other scoreless for nearly five minutes in the first quarter, but that ended with a three-pointer from Catawba’s Jada Davie to help put the Indians up 16-10 at the end of the first quarter.

The Wolves traded crucial baskets with Catawba in the second quarter, including a strong layup with a foul by Holly Davies to cut the Indians’ lead down to four (22-18). Catawba began pulling away midway through the second with a steal and fast-break layup to end the first half with a 30-20 lead over Newberry.

Courtney Virgo scored the Wolves’ first second-half points, but Catawba came out hot in the third quarter with a 15-3 run that was interrupted by two layups from Talia Roberts, who led all Wolves in scoring with 12 points.

Despite Robert’s effort, the Indians put on a major defensive effort in the third quarter outscoring the Wolves 20-9 heading into the fourth.

Catawba’s lead grew to as much as 38 points in the fourth quarter to seal the victory against the Wolves 80-44.

Turnovers and rebounds proved to be costly in today’s game for Newberry. The Wolves were out-rebounded 49-30 by Catawba with 23 of those rebounds coming on the offensive. The Wolves also gave up 20 turnovers compared to Catawba’s four for the entire game.

Roberts led all Wolves in scoring with 12 points accompanied by one assist, and one rebound off the bench. Courtney Virgo also contributed nine points on three-for-seven shooting. Giulia Bongiorno led Newberry in rebounding with six boards and five points which snaps her two-game double-figure scoring streak.