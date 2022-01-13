NEWBERRY — The Newberry Academy Eagles won three of four games against Wardlaw on Friday, Jan 7.

The varsity girls won 69-35 with senior Daja Taylor scoring 31, Allison Joyner 11, Kailey Cheek nine, Caroline Senn eight, Madison Rivers seven, Khloe Cherk two, and Baylee Kinard one point.

The varsity boys also won 73-32.

Evan Graves was the top scorer with 15, Ryan Brown 12, Jackson Wilbanks 10, Jalen Reid eight, James Graham five, William Buford, Josh Joyner and Jackson Wilbanks all had four; Christian Gilliam, Trae Brannon and Landon Walker all had three and Ben Lindsay had two points.

The JV boys took a 39-22 win for Newberry.

The NA middle school girls lost 38-9, Jessi Pitts was the lone scorer for the Eagles.

Newberry Academy and Whitmire split games last Wednesday night (Jan. 5), with the Lady Eagles and WHS boys getting wins.

The Lady Eagles won 53-22. Kaley Cheek was the top scorer with 12, Madison Rivers and Caroline Senn each had 10 points, Daja Taylor and Allison Joyner had eight and Bethany Sawyer had five.

For the Lady Wolverines, Imari Brown had nine, Nyla Hill five, Janiyah Epps four and McKenze Clark and Zanys Ruth each had two.

The Whitmire boys defeated the Eagles 54-48.

Jacob Dickerson had 14 for WHS, Kimsni Mcaling 10, Ricky Hamilton nine, Travis Griffin eight, Keyshawn Shumpert six and Ross Williams four.

For the Eagles Ryan Brown had 22, Jackson Montgomery 12, Jalen Reid four, Ben Lindsey two and Josh Joyner one.