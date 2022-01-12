LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the snow fell outside the Kentucky Expo Center, the Newberry wrestling team continued their winning ways inside as they earned two wins over nationally ranked opponents in #3 McKendree (Illinois) and #14 Upper Iowa.

These wins sent them into Friday’s semifinal round at day one of the NWCA National Duals in Louisville.

This secured the Wolves best finish at the competition since placing as runner-up in the 2014 edition.

Round 1: Newberry 24 #3 McKendree 16

The Wolves began their run on Thursday, Jan. 6, as they faced the third-ranked McKendree Bearcats and the Wolves would show early on that they were not intimidated by the number in front of their opponent. Evan Carrigan got the match started at 125 with a 13-2 major decision over #1 Christian Mejia to give the Scarlet and Gray the early 4-0. However, the Bearcats fought back and earned a technical fall at 133 in a bout that set the back-and-forth nature of this match and the Bearcats led 5-4. Newberry struck back at 141 where Devan Moore earned a 10-8 decision to take the lead back at 7-5 but McKendree responded with a major decision at 149 to give them a 9-7 lead. The back-and-forth continued at 157 where Will Evans earned a 29-10 technical fall to give Newberry the 12-9 lead but the Bearcats answered at 165 with a major decision to take the 13-12 lead. The teams traded decisions at 174 and 184, with Caleb Spears getting the decision for the Wolves at 174 over #6 Josh Jones, to make it 16-15 McKendree heading into the final two bouts. At 197, Kaleb Haven landed a decisive blow as he pinned McKendree’s Max Rinklin to give the Wolves six crucial team points and a 21-16 lead heading into the last bout. Only needing to not get pinned to secure the upset, Devon Rice upset #2 Ian Kuehl to put an exclamation point on the morning session and gave the Wolves the 24-16 win.

Quarterfinals: Newberry 25 #14 Upper Iowa 18

In the afternoon session of day one, once again Carrigan would set the tone against the Upper Iowa Peacocks at 125 as he pinned Philip Ihde less than halfway through the first period to give Newberry the early 6-0 lead. However, the Peacocks responded with a pin of their own at 133 to tie the match up two bouts in. That’s when the Wolves responded with three straight wins: Moore with a decision at 141 over Conner Manderfeld, Josh Blatt with a dominant 12-1 major decision over #7 Eric Faught, and Evans with a first period pin of Chance Throndson to flip the score to 19-6. The Peacocks did not go quietly as they earned a pin of their own at 165 to cut the Newberry lead to seven. Spears responded right back and earned a 6-2 decision to give Newberry a little bit of breathing room and put the Peacocks in a must-win situation for the rest of the match with three bouts left. Upper Iowa earned a decision at 184, but Kaleb Haven sealed the match at 197 by wearing down Bodie Garnier and earning a 8-4 decision to give the Scarlet and Gray the three clinching points. The Peacocks would earn a decision at 285, but it was too little too late as Newberry walked away with a 25-18 win.

“Newberry wrestling had an outstanding day. Our guys showed up with a purpose and that was to show the country that we are contenders for a national title this season,” Head Coach Deral Brown said.

Semifinals: #1 Central Oklahoma 47 Newberry 4

After a high intensity first day that saw Newberry upset two nationally ranked teams, the Wolves returned to the Kentucky Expo Center trying to shock the nation as they faced the top-ranked Central Oklahoma Bronchos. However, the depth of the Broncho lineup proved to be too much as Central Oklahoma walked away with a 47-4 win. The Bronchos went on to win the tournament snapping one of the nation’s longest winning streaks against St. Cloud State in the finals. The Wolves were set behind early as they unfortunately had to forfeit at the 125 bout, a spot which has created a spark in each of the Wolves last four wins. From there the Bronchos tallied four pins and two technical falls to pull away from the Wolves. Although it was a rough match, Spears shined bright at 174 as he scored the only points of the match for the Wolves with a dominant 12-3 major decision over Anthony Des Vigne.

Third Place Match: #5 Nebraska-Kearney 47 Newberry 3

After having their four match winning streak snapped, the Wolves looked to end the weekend on a high note against the fifth-ranked University of Nebraska-Kearney Lopers. However, the Wolves could not overcome two early forfeits at 125 and 149 as UNK used two pins and three technical falls to put away the Wolves by a score of 47-3. Spears once again scored the Wolves lone points as he capped off a perfect 4-0 weekend with a 7-4 decision over #11 Billy Higgins, the second ranked opponent Spears beat in the tournament.

The Newberry wrestling team completed their highest finish since the 2013-14 season at the NWCA National Duals as they left Louisville with a fourth place finish after falling to top ranked Central Oklahoma and fifth-ranked Nebraska-Kearney.