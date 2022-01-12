WHITMIRE — The Lady Wolverines traveled to Calhoun Falls to take on the Lady Flashes in a region matchup on Jan. 4, before heading home to take on Newberry Academy the following night.

Whitmire struggled with the press most of the night against Calhoun Falls and in turn took their first region loss of the season. The Wolverines had several moments where they did great job of passing out of the press and moving the ball up the floor, but turnovers added up and allowed for too many easy buckets for the Flashes and a final score of 86-33.

Whitmire was led in scoring by Imari Brown with 16. Nyla Hill added seven, McKenzie Clark six and Janiyah Epps four.

McKenzie Clark led the team in rebounding with 10. Erica Boland and Lanicia Brewer added five, Imari Brown and Nyla Hill four, Zanyha Ruth two, and Janiyah Epps one.

The Lady Wolverines hosted the Lady Eagles of Newberry Academy Wednesday night (Jan. 5). The Wolverines took a 2-0 lead, but wouldn’t see a lead the rest of the game as the transition offense and press defense of Newberry Academy was too much to overcome.

The Lady Wolverines were also down to only six players and it would be detrimental towards the end of each quarter and half. The final score was 53-22, Eagles on top.

The Lady Wolverines were led in scoring by Imari Brown with nine points. Nyla Hill added five, Janiyah Epps four, McKenzie Clark two, and Zanyha Ruth two.

McKenzie Clark led the team in rebounding with 11. Janiyah Epps added nine, Imari Brown and Nyla Hill five, and Zanyha Ruth and Lanicia Brewer three.