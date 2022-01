WHITMIRE — The Whitmire varsity boys’ basketball team won their first contest of 2022 with a 54-48 victory over Newberry Academy on Jan. 5.

The Wolverines held the lead through clutch free throw shooting in the fourth quarter.

Whitmire was led by junior Jacob Dickerson who had 15 points. Freshman Kimani Mealing scored 10 and sophomore Ricky Hamilton added nine points.

Whitmire improved to 4-3 on the season with the win over the Eagles.