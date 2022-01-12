Wolves men fall to Lincoln Memorial

HARROGATE, Tenn. — The Newberry College Wolves (6-7, 6-5 SAC) fell to the Railsplitters of Lincoln Memorial (11-2, 8-2 SAC) by a score of 82-64 on Jan. 5.

The Railsplitters came out strong, taking an early 20-3 advantage, but Newberry showed their toughness as they pushed to crawl back into the game with three straight three-pointers from Jalen Johnson and Robin Bedford to cut the deficit to ten. However, Lincoln Memorial answered with an 11-1 run to take a 43-23 lead into the halftime break.

The second half was a different story. The Wolves put together an 8-0 run that featured a pair of threes from Marcus Ford and Malakhi Stremlow. However, the Railsplitters once again had an answer. Then, Sherman Robinson came alive to score six of the next nine points for Newberry. The Wolves kept fighting until the end, but the Railsplitters seemed to always have an answer. Despite ultimately winning the second half, it was not enough as the Wolves fell on the road.

Robinson led the Wolves in scoring with 16 points off the bench with Bedford not far behind with a solid 13-point, five-rebound, and three-assist stat line. Stremlow and Devario Sheppard each finished with eight points with Sheppard also added six rebounds. Meanwhile, Ford finished with six points and six assists.